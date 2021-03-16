Harvest Heritage: Stress on the farm

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A generation ago, the focus of farm safety was avoiding a power take-off on a tractor or getting submerged in a grain bin. Today, it’s farm stress and farm suicides are at an all-time high.

The emotional stress on the farm is what Dr. Josie Rudolphi was recently hired to research and teach at the University of Illinois.

“In the first week that I started, there was a article published and the headline said ‘Why are American farmers killing themselves?’ It was like a really high profile piece” Rudlphi says. “Started a lot of conversations about farm mental health, farm suicide. At that point there was still a lot we didn’t know.”

Her predecessor, Dr. Bob Aherin focused on many of those prior issues, along with Amy Rademaker the Carle Hospital coordinator for farm health and safety.

“It’s a lot easier to wrap your head around numbers related to PTO entanglements or those type of things,” Rademaker says. “Statistically that is probably easier for us to capture than mental health. Probably mental health was just as big of an issue back then, but we recognize it as much.”

“I think what we are starting to question, especially me is how are these two things interconnected,” Rudolphi says. “We imagine somebody who is under tremendous stress, may feel rushed in the workplace. They may be distracted. They may be incredibly fatigued — and these sorts of things, you can imagine, lead to injury, fatal or non-fatal.

“I think the important point is that we examine mental health and physical health in the same space within agricultural safety and health.”

“It’s not just the farmer recognizing it, is the spouse, the children,” Rademaker says. “If they recognize these things, it’s time to possibly seek help — and not just leave it to the farmer to respond.”

“And just like a farmer would enlist the help of a veterinarian if their livestock were ill,” Rudolphi says. “They might enlist the help of an agronomist if they needed some assistance with their crop. We should enlist the help of professionals which may include medical professionals to help us manage our mental health.”