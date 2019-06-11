Harvest Heritage: Scott Trimble

Every farm got started in a different way. But how about a grandfather trading a brand new Cadillac for all the machinery needed to start farming. That is part of the family history of the subject of our Harvest Heritage report, who relishes in the fact that he is different from other farmers, and Stu Ellis tells you why…

Stu Ellis

Hidden on the outskirts of Heyworth is the McLean county farm of Scott Trimble, who produces popcorn, vegetables, and flowers directly marketed to the consumer…

Scott Trimble

The popcorn side of it started when I was a kid and in 1974 I saw strawberry popcorn in a seed magazine and I planted it and grew it out that year and when I popped it, it didn’t taste anything like strawberries, so I got disappointed, but that got my interest in popcorn.

Stu Ellis

And that set him apart from everyone else.

Scott Trimble

In this area in Central Illinois it is predominantly corn and soybeans, I grow popcorn, that’s something different. Your typical corn and soybean farmer are not growing directly for the consumer, where my product is.

Tammie Shannon

He’s very passionate about his job, he is a hard worker, and is dedicated to getting the job done, no matter how long it takes.

Stu Ellis

That includes perfecting a signature popcorn blend

Scott Trimble

We call it pubgrub. Its spicy caramel, salted Bavarian pretzel, beer cheese, and bacon cheddar. It is 4 different flavors on 3 different popcorns. You’ve got something sweet, spicy, cheesy, savory and we had a customer call it a party in your mouth. Not only do I farm differently, our popcorn is different. I am the only one in the United States, at least that I know of and can find that grows the popcorn, processes the popcorn, and makes it from scratch. Nobody else does that.

Stu Ellis

That’s our harvest heritage report on Scott Trimble of Heyworth. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.