Harvest Heritage: Rick Dean Family Farm

The Rick Dean family of Leroy was recently honored as the Illinois Beef Association’s commercial producer of the year, but that’s no surprise, because Rick lead the Iliinois Pork producers Association a few years earlier. Stu Ellis has our Harvest Heritage report on this phenomenal farm family.

Rick Dean

We’re the fifth generation farming in this area. This was my grandpa’s farm.

Stu Ellis

That’s Rick Dean who has been at the top of two commodity organizations in Illinois, and no wonder why.

Rick Dean

My Mom was a little girl during the Depression and she made sure we understood the hard work and conservative lifestyle of her parents that enable us to farm today. Then in the 70’s my mom and dad grew a hog enterprise so that my brother Randy and Barb and I could come home and join the family farm. Then in 2015 we added 2 cattle barns so we could grow our enterprises so we could make room for the next generation.

Stu Ellis

Son Derek is part of that next generation

Derek Dead

We can hold about a thousand head of pigs, 515 at a time, three times a year every 3 months. We’ve got about 300 momma cows and we feed out about 500 feeder calves a year, and we have some corn and beans and do a bunch of hay too,

Stu Ellis

But making sure they are sustainable, is the family goal.

Rick

We’re in a good spot here to raise cattle, good rich soils. The animals create nutrients we put those on the ground and recycles to grow better crops. So it’s a really sustainable circle of life, really. You put the manure down, you grow crops, you feed it to the animals, and you do it again.

Derek

The new thing we’ve started diving into is cover crops. Utilizing cover crops on our left over corn stover, and grazing cows on them and that just let’s us use those acres all year long. Its being more profitable using that ground for more reasons. It sustainability.

Stu Ellis

That’s our harvest heritage report on Rick Dean’s family at Leroy. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.