Harvest Heritage: North Fork Tree Farm

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Christmas tree farms have enjoyed tremendous business this year, with people wanting to escape the pandemic and get out of their house for a bit.

Randy Aylesworth owns the North Fork Tree Farm just west of Latham and says it’s a lot of work.

“It’s a lot of spraying, a lot of trimming, and all of that is in the summertime when it’s nice and hot,” he says.

WCIA asks Aylesworth, why do you do what you do?

“I don’t really know,” he responds. “I like being outside. I worked in a coal mine for 15 years and I figured after that I just wanted to be outside.

“I like growing things. I like being in the garden, and just growing trees. And just watching Mother Nature do her thing. It was a live and learn deal. We wanted to live out in the country, and 26 years later, here we are.

“We’ve got about 25 acres, and used to be half Christmas trees and half landscape trees, and we are kind of getting out of the landscape stuff and putting more Christmas trees back in production, so, probably about 15 acres of Christmas trees and about 14 thousand Christmas trees.

“I’m road commissioner for half a township here, that would be Lake Fork Township. And it’s kind of a thankless job. I can’t really get anybody else to do it. I’m the lucky guy. I also take care of a couple of cemeteries. I took over for a friend of mine that was doing them in Latham.”

Customer James Gregory said only a real tree would do for his home.

“I was adamant about getting a real tree,” Gregory says. “This was the next closest area so I was willing to make that drive to get the real tree. So to bring out the flavor of the season.”

“I’ve got a daughter that’s 23 and a boy that’s about 21,” Aylesworth says. “They really don’t want no part of it. They see how much work is involved out here, and it is a lot of work, and they both have other jobs right now.

“I just think probably in the future there will be a for-sale sign sticking out front one day.”