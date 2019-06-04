Harvest Heritage: Meece Brothers

When farm boys go back to the family farm after college, often times they have to supplement their income with an off-farm job. And in the case of the Meece brothers of Piatt County, they have become well known throughout east central Illinois.

Stu Ellis

Kyle and Ryan Meece are known throughout East Central Illinois for their efforts to help other farmers build corn and soybean yields, as United Prairie agronomists, and help father Ron Meece manage their family farm near Monticello

Kyle Meece

my younger brother Ryan and myself are very involved. We have been our whole lives, but probably within the last 5-6 years have continued to get more invested in the farming operation as we have acquired and are farming some of our own acres as well as investing in some of the acres Dad’s farmed for a number of years now.

Stu Ellis

And don’t tell their Dad, but the family farm has become a research farm…

Kyle Meece

We do a ton of research here. I figure the best data we can get is localized data, and what better way to take it to a grower that I am working with through the sales agronomy side of things is I’m not going to recommend something I am not using on our own farming operation. I usually say this at our winter meeting that I usually give a presentation at every year is half the time Ryan and my father have no idea what is going on in the operation.

Stu Ellis

Both Kyle and Ryan are known for having their customers’ interest at heart…

Ryan Meece

We’ve done well, he’s done well and the return on investment was there at the farmgate. And that’s what we’re looking for, each and every day. And that sis why we jump out of bed every day to do what we do because it is a very reassuring feeling and something we strive for. 33

Kyle Meece

I tell you there is nothing more satisfying that working with some of the growers in east central Illinois, and having their trust to let me make almost all of the decisions on their farm or make recommendation they are receptive to and to do things and be able to explore whether its tillage trials, or trying to maximize high yield, or taking a farm that is completely your poorest farm and adding a little bit more; and from a geography that stretches a long way. There is nothing more satisfying that to work with those guys. 1:00

Stu Ellis

That’s our Harvest Heritage report, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.