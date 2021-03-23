Harvest Heritage: Marr Family Farms

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The political winds may be blowing toward climate and the environment, but that’s no surprise or challenge to farmers.

Marty Marr’s family east of Jacksonville is on the farm that began 90 years ago with his grandfather.

“He started his own farm in 1931,” says Marr. “So we’ve been in this community farming, now going into the 4th generation.”

They farm for 20 landowners in Morgan, Sangamon, and Logan counties.

“With all the climate issues that have come to the forefront these days and the environmental concerns and everything, we’ve done like many farms, have been involving more and more conservation all the time,” Marr says.

“This is another effort here just to come up with another option for us in that area to make sure we’re better equipped to meet the challenges that come along in those conservation-type practices.”

Mr. Marr was not doing that in 1973 when he started farming.

“Oh, no, we spend a fair amount of time in front of some plows I should say,” he says, “that’s just the way it was. So we slowly evolved in the early ’80s, so we were chisel plowing more and more acres, and the next thing we were no-tilling in the late ’80s.”

WCIA asks Marr, what has your son Evan learned from Dad?

“I learned how to take care of a farm, that’s why we have one from 1931,” Marr says. “Some might call us a little crazy for doing some of the things that we do. We mow as much as we can and take care of all of our farms and focus in on what we are doing on a per-acre basis.

“We have been fortunate enough to work with our fertilizer company Brandt and some others and tried to take care of the land as if it was our own. Those are some of the key points that I learned growing up with Dad and Dave and everybody.”

WCIA asks Marr, and the future of MDM farms?

“I see us becoming more and more conservation-driven and taking care of these farms environmentally from a production standpoint too,” he says, “and we are just looking forward to the future. I think it is a very exciting time in agriculture.”

Stu Ellis

That’s our Harvest Heritage report on Marty and Evan Marr of Jacksonville for National Agriculture Week, brought to you by Stu Ellis with WCIA 3, your local news leader.