Harvest Heritage: Klinefelter Farm

NOKOMIS, Ill. (WCIA) — In the late 1700s a trio of German itinerant minister brothers came to the US, and their families eventually made their way to Christian County Illinois…

Skip Klinefelter

and that is where I was actually born. I am the 5th generation to actively farm, my Children the sixth.

Stu Ellis

That is Skip Klinefelter, who farms a couple thousand acres south of Nokomis and has farm technology dealerships both there and in El Paso.

Skip Klinefelter

We wanted to get into precision farming aspect and equipment on our own farm for efficiencies and something new and kind of exciting. I couldn’t find anybody that kind of fit the niche for us and we started a precision business here on the farm working on people’s planter meters

Stu Ellis

Your Grandpa and my Dad were best of friends, and that was a pretty good time for a kid to learning farming, too.

Skip Klinefelter

He had an 8th grade education and died thinking that he was stupid and always wanted smarter people around him because he did not have that education, so from that moment on our family valued education. I lost my mother in a horrific farm accident when I was 15 and there are times in your life when you question how God could do something like that but you see so many things of wonder and amazement. There are things out here that people act like a God figure doesn’t exist just as Dad said just are paying any attention. So we have a lot of faith and we try to instill that in our children and we try to live that way too.

Stu Ellis

And farming colleague, Randy Olinger verifies that..

Like a Sunday breeze. I’ve been bouncing around up here since I was a kid. You never see him excited, so its always humble to work with him.

Skip Klinefelter

My wife retired this year after 20 some years of teaching. Last year she asked me when I was going to retire, and I said when I die, and that apparently wasn’t the answer she was looking for. But that is what a lot of farmers do, you either take me out physically, or I drop dead and I quit.

Stu Ellis

That is our harvest Heritage report, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader