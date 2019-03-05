Harvest Heritage: Katie Lewis

Her company is only 8 months old, but is already expanding, which is a good indication that Katie Lewis is one of those “women changing the face of agriculture.” Stu Ellis has our harvest Heritage report on a young woman who knows what every farmer needs.

Stu Ellis

Seed is that one commodity common to all farms, and watching her father’s Nu Tech seed business while she was growing up, gave Katie Lewis an idea to carve out an important niche in the seed industry.

Katie Lewis

So I guess I wanted to connect with his customers and work with them and provide more benefits for their farm, adding on to the seed that is already there.

Stu Ellis

So Katie Lewis has built her own seed treatment business to apply seed protectants that insures better emergence for corn and soybeans, named it Seed Life and already has her own proprietary additives.

Katie Lewis

Basically I always say go big or go home and so we wanted to go big and provide the best that we could so that when people came here they know that their beans and corn were going to be treated right, and were going to have the best of the best so they know that when they put it in the ground we have done all we can do to help those yields increase. The biggest thing I learned from my Dad was to work hard and never give up. if anything, dreaming big and working hard is what I have learned the most from him. 33

Darren Lewis

It’s the first year, and we have kind of been overwhelmed with how well that it has went, and probably like normal, she has exceeded my expectations in what she is going to accomplish in such a short amount of time. Awfully proud of her.

Stu Ellis

Sort of popping the buttons off your shirt

Darren Lewis

Ya, know. I’m not gonna lie. It makes me pretty proud to see my girl and see what she’s done here

Stu Ellis

And what does the future hold?

Katie Lewis

I would like for this to become a big central hub in the center of Illinois and one day open up other branches.

Stu Ellis

That’s our Harvest Heritage Report on Katie Lewis and Seed Life LLC at Virden. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.