Harvest Heritage: Homefires FFA chapter founded

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Something really special happened in Georgetown last Thursday during National Future Farmers of American (FFA) Week.

Over 750,000 FFA members last week celebrated National FFA week, but for 13 of them it was their very first time.

A new FFA chapter was officially chartered, but those were not typical high school students. They are students of the Homefires Homeschooling, which covers Champaign, Vermilion, and Edgar counties.

The homeschooling program educates the children of Alan Chesnut, who is the spark plug for the new FFA initiative.

“I started doing the research and one thing led to another, and contacted the state, and we were able to start a chapter,” Chesnut says.

“You are about to burst with pride, I have a feeling,” WCIA says to Chesnut.

“More excitement, yes,” he says. “I did this, but not really, it’s for the kids. It gives them the opportunity for the leadership. It gives them opportunities that I didn’t have growing up in high school.”

The event not only chartered a new chapter but was the first home school FFA chapter in Illinois, to which state FFA vice president Molly Schempp can relate.

“I was home schooled K through 12,” Molly Schempp says, “and during high school, I got to attend Olympia High School half days, so I took part in an ag class and go to be an FFA member while still homeschooling.

“So, today, getting to be part of this for these students and witness them starting this groundbreaking event is very rewarding and exciting for them.”

Retired Chrisman Vo-ag teacher Hobart Dixon was called back into service to be the Homefires FFA advisor.

“The more you are around them, they just need to have more guidance, they are looking for someone to just step up and give it to them, you know,” Dixon says. “And it’s getting the non-traditional students involved. They don’t think they belong, but they do. And if you can convince them, sometimes they are your best members, because they realize the opportunities once they see them.”