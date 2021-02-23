Harvest Heritage: Fisher FFA says ‘thanks’ to vets

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a FFA week — and one chapter is reaching out to military veterans.

As part of their community service, members of the Fisher FFA chapter are writing to military veterans, says Chapter President Felicity Schaffer.

“It’s something that has kind of been a staple for FFA week for us,” Schaffer says. “It’s important to show support and be able to let veterans and currently serving know how much we respect and how much we thank them.”

“A lot of people in my family have been in the armed forces,” says Will Shook. “Both my grandparents were. I have multiple cousins that are still serving and that did serve.

“So it’s just a big part of my family. Like I said, they don’t get as much support as the active members do, we see a lot of the active members, they are not getting as much as them. If we can give a little more support it would really help them out.”

WCIA asks one member, what kind of a message are you putting in that letter?

“I am putting how appreciative I am of people that are active military and even veterans and I am just kind of giving them what’s going on in my life,” says Lacey Cotter, “because they don’t really have a lot of contact with a whole lot of people outside of the military.

“So I want them to know what’s going on in my life from a small-town girl in the middle of nowhere.”

WCIA asks Cotter, have you done something like this before?

“Yeah, I have before,” she says. “We’ve had some programs at the school, like on early dismissal days and we wrote letters to military members. It makes me feel really grateful knowing that somebody I have never met before is getting a letter that I put time and effort into telling my story, just so they can have contact with somebody outside of the military.”