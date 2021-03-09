Harvest Heritage: FFA Director Mindy Bunselmeyer

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Once a teacher, always a teacher, a wise person once said — and that describes a dynamic young lady from central Illinois who leads the FFA center.

Mindy Bunselmeyer grew up on a Farmersville grain and livestock operation wanting to be a veterinarian, but she refocused when she became an FFA member.

“And then when I really saw the impact that teachers made on students and how FFA and ag education was a game-changer for a lot of kids,” she says, “and for a lot of kids that was the reason they stayed in school and got involved in something.

“So then my heart truly changed to wanting to be involved in ag education.”

After 18 years teaching vo-ag in Monticello and helping her colleagues build stronger vo-ag programs, the doors opened up for a position in the state FFA office.

“In July of 2015 I became the Executive Director here at the FFA center,” Bunselmeyer says. “Because I had been a state FFA officer so many moons ago that I knew this was a place where I wanted to give back to ag education and FFA what had done for me.

“I think this was an opportunity that I looked at would be the capstone to my ag education career.”

She hired John Edgar as assistant director.

“Each year we have officers come in with different interests, different ideas and we’re able to balance each other out and provide different perspectives to work with them and to grow our leadership team in the best way possible,” Edgar says.

“We work with those leaders, that is who is inspiring the 20 thousand that is in all the local chapters,” Bunselmeyer says.

“And when we can make connections with what’s going on in the local level, we can make their experiences richer, then we’ve done our job. People ask, “What’s your ‘why?'” and the why is because people did it for me and it’s only right to give back what’s been given to you.”

WCIA asks her, what is success?

“When I mow my grass, and it’s done, I can see the exact work that I’ve done and I like that, it’s very satisfying,” she says. “I’ll never know the scope of work we have here and there’s some satisfaction in that too, because you are kind of left to wonder.