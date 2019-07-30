Harvest Heritage: Dealing with Stress

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2019 agricultural production season has been one of the most challenging farm families have faced. Reports indicate high levels of stress and increased numbers of farm suicides. Stu Ellis went back on one of our earlier Harvest Heritage where stress was addressed…

Stu Ellis

We visited with Macon Farmer Jim Snow Junior, who talked about the tough spring, in part of the visit that we did not have a chance to air…

Jim Snow

Well I wish I could say that I could actually sleep until five oclock or four even when I need to get up, but a lot of times, and this is probably the same for all producers, we are under so much stress to get the amount of work done that we normally have a month and a half to do, its been compressed into 2-3 weeeks max.

Stu Ellis

And Jim Snow said his strength comes from his faith.

Jim Snow

In order be in agricultural production you have to have faith because almost everything is out of your control especially weather and we are price takers, not price makers. So many things we would like to control we can’t so, so we pretty much live on faith when things are not going the way we want them to in hopes that things will turn around and improve in the future.

Stu Ellis

And that is no surprise to Terry Himes of Moweaqua, one of Jim Snow’s farming colleagues…

Terry Himes

Jim’s faith is important to him and it is to me and our conversations went from there and from his faith, that’s what generates his character and I just like that quality of Jim and we just really became good friends and I just think a lot of Jim.

Stu Ellis

That’s our harvest heritage report on Jim Snow Junior, who farms at Macon. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA 3 your local news leader.