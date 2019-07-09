Harvest Heritage: Creekstone Kettleworks

A farm boy and a farm girl, both from out of state, met at the University of Illinois, and settled down in Raymond, producing a popular snack product that connected their earlier years. Stu Ellis has our Harvest Heritage Report on David and Colleen Weir and Creekstone Kettleworks.

Colleen Weir

I grew up on a farm in Michigan and my Dad did row crop production, He did corn, soybeans, hay, but he also grew popcorn.

David Weir

I was actually born on a production farm in Columbia, Missouri, and my folks moved back here to Illinois where they grew up and we did some farming in this area with hybrid seed corn. And I was big in 4-H, FFA , and had livestock, worked for a lot of local farmers on their farms, hog confinement operation, row crops, baling hay, doing all that good hard work myself.

Stu Ellis

And both matured with lessons from Dad.

David Weir

I’d just say, to be able to take the risk, not be afraid to go out on your own, try something different, just the value of hard work, treating others like you’d want to be treated, and that strong work ethic and trying to be involved in the community.

Colleen Weir

There’s a couple things my Dad taught me I think are important and one of those is what David just touched on, the synergy between others in the ag community is just so important, we support each other, we hold each other up.

Stu Ellis

For the future, popcorn production is a priority

Colleen Weir

We also want to move into producing our own popcorn, or having a locally produced product that we can bring to market

Stu Ellis

And that sets them out from the competition

Colleen Weir

We’re David, but they’re the giant, but what did David use to get where he went, he used creek stones and faith. And that’s what we live with every day. We take something beautiful out of our back yard, and we make something beautiful out of it, and hope that it all goes well and trust that it is going to make a difference in people’s lives.

Stu Ellis

That’s our Harvest Heritage Report on Creekstone Kettleworks at Raymond. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.