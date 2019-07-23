Harvest Heritage: Brown Family Farm

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a tradition in the country to pull out the old family tractor and use it in a tractor drive through the countryside as a fund raising event. That was the reason why dozens of older tractors showed up in Mt. Zion early Sunday morning. And Stu Ellis Showed up too…

Stu Ellis

The oldest tractor in the annual Emmet Sefton Tractor Cruise was a 1935 Case, owned by Warrensburg farmer Bill Brown.

Bill Brown

Brown farm has been around since 1865, roughly. This tractor was bought new by my grandfather in 1935 and its stayed on the farm since then. It was in an old barn for a while, partially taken apart. We drug it out 10-15 years ago and got it so it would run, obviously we didn’t restore it, but we kind of like it in its original condition. Its pretty much parade tractor. It doesn’t do a lot of work on the farm. We don’t use it particularly, but we use it for events like this. We’ve got film footage of it pulling a combine binder, and we’ve got it filmed doing some cultivating, You kind of think about how much nicer it is now to get into a cab and run all day, instead of riding on this all day and stopping to rest underneath the hackberry tree at the other end of the field, I was told, so, it’s a great thing to have, but I wouldn’t want to have to use it these days.

Stu Ellis

But tell me what it means to drive the tractor that your grandfather sat in the same seat.

Bill Brown

Its pretty cool. Probably not too many of them around that stayed on the farm. On the original location.

Niantic farmer Craig Moore agrees with that because he had his Dad’s tractor…

I’m a fourth generation, my dad was a third generation, my boys are fifth generation so its quite a heritage, you know. Some of these farms that we farm have been in the family over 100 years so its quite a tradition.

Stu Ellis

That’s our harvest heritage report, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader