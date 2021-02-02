Harvest Heritage: Agronomist Stephanie Porter

(WCIA) — In another 6 weeks, some farmers will be planting early soybeans — and a young lady taking care of their seed needs is our focus in this edition of Harvest Heritage.

Someone who has become a rockstar in the seed industry in just a few short years is Stephanie Porter of Taylorville. She is an agronomist, a certified crop advisor, and worked at the U. of I. Plant Clinic, and Burrus Seeds, before joining Golden Harvest.

“I started out with Golden Harvest as an agronomist in west-central Illinois,” she says. “And from there I became the soybean product manager for Golden Harvest and that is what I am doing currently.”

WCIA asks, what does that entail?

“That entails keeping track of an entire portfolio of soybeans, and with Golden Harvest comes choice, so a lot of different trait-ed products across the US,” she says, “and I work directly with district managers and helping them keep their portfolios straight, as well as pricing, and work alongside the marketing team at Golden Harvest.”

The seed for success was planted at a small family farm at Nokomis.

“I think is just comes down to my roots and how I was raised on a farm, and I found out at a younger age what I really loved to do and that was agriculture,” says Porter.

Her FFA advisor Randy Meyer helped focus that.

“We can show them many of the things they can do, go to take them to conventions, conferences, leadership and go to things that just open up their eyes, they have an opportunity to do so many things that they would just take advantage of the opportunities that they are given,” says Meyer.

Today her company relies heavily on her proficiency with social media.

“There is a lot of misconceptions out there about agriculture and crops, and GMOs and such and I think it’s time to get the story straight and one of the ways to do that is social media,” she says.