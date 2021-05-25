Harvest Heritage: A full career at 102

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charlotte Wax is in the middle of about six generations on family farm ground near Newman.

At 102-years-old, she has seen it all and done it all.

“We had threshing rings and we kids always looked forward to that because the hay always got to come too,” says Wax. “We had to stay back so we wouldn’t get run over.”

She helped her husband, Ray Wax, who had a notable career farming and representing fellow farmers in Washington in the development of national farm policy while he was national president of the Association of Farmer-Elected Committee Men, which is still active within USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

Daughter Martha was a member of Charlotte Wax’s 4-H club.

“Did you go to the state fair when your kids showed things,” asked Martha Burris.

“Oh yes, we always went to the state fair,” Charolotte Wax replied. “Richard had shorthorns and we’ve got pictures where he would stay in the barn with them all night. The cow would be laying down and Richard would be behind him.”

Son-in-law Bob Burris is now the operator with his son and son in law.

“We raise corn and soybeans, and we have 500 acres in Edgar County and 1,500 hundred acres in Douglas county,” says Bob Burris.

“And as far as the farm right now, some people give their children a legacy of a lake house or something like that,” says Martha Burris. “Instead, we have decided to put our money back into our farming operation and we’ve built this grain system that you are presently sitting in.”

“The land is permanent and we are just here to come down back and forth. But it will always be here because God made it,” says Charlotte Wax.

“And we need to be good stewards of that land too,” adds Martha Burris.

‘Yes we do. We try to be,” says Wax.