Harvest Heritage: A family success

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — How do three equals get along making joint decisions on the farm?

The Zelhart family traces its heritage in the Maroa area to a 240-acre Depression-era farm, says John Zelhart

“Dad’s parents, my paternal grandparents, moved to this area in 1936,” he says. “We’re not quite as diverse as they were then, we don’t have all the livestock and we don’t quite have all the crops that they had in rotation then.”

But his brother Dave says they love what they do.

“But it’s nice to wake up every morning and love what you do,” says Dave. “Some days are better than others, but by and large I look forward to spring every year.”

“It has its challenges, just like the cold weather is a challenge this year.”

They learned how to deal with those challenges from their dad, says brother James”

“Dad had a strong work ethic, passed down from his dad, and he passed that down to us, and we’re passing that down to the next generation,” says James.

And here’s John’s son, Ryan.

“I am a millennial, so the use of technology and data-driven decisions to better up our yields, give the field what they want, machine utilization, fuel consumption, just data-driven decisions on the farm is what the future holds,” says Ryan.