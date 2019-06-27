Golden Apple Foundation Event

The teacher shortage in Illinois is reaching crisis levels, with more than 1,400 teacher vacancies across the state reported at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. In Central Illinois, 88% of school superintendents reported some sort of problem with teacher shortages (IARSS Report). In addition, the number of college students enrolling in and completing teacher preparation programs decreased by 53 percentage points in Illinois between 2010 and 2016 (AACTE). In short, current teacher vacancy levels are hurting schools and students today and the lack of new teachers entering teaching in the near future will make the problem even worse.

Golden Apple is committed to making a material difference in Illinois’ teacher shortage crisis. We have successfully recruited and prepared new teachers for Illinois schools for 32 years through the Golden Apple Scholars of Illinois Program. More than 3,000 students have been

inducted into the program statewide. In 2019, 265 students were inducted – the largest class in our history.

Right now, one of our annual Golden Apple Scholar Institutes is taking place at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in Champaign, IL. The Scholar Institutes are multi-week summer programming for pre-service teachers to gain valuable classroom teaching experience and mentor-ship from experienced Golden Apple educators.

4: Recruiting for the next class of Golden Apple Scholars is underway. We are eager to let high school seniors and college freshmen and sophomores from your area know about the opportunity to earn college scholarship funds while pursuing teaching as a career with the support of The Golden Apple Scholars program. Scholarship funds can total as much as $23,000 to attend college and teach in Illinois with Golden Apple Scholars. Go to goldenapple.org.scholars to learn more!