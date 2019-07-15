Giving Back: United Way “Day of Action”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Find out how you can get involved with the Day of Action through United Way. That’s in Monday’s Giving Back.

On July 26, 2019, United Way of Champaign County is rallying volunteers throughout the community for Day of Action, an annual event that mobilizes the caring power of volunteers to make a meaningful impact in more than 400 communities around the world. Here in Champaign County, we will be hosting a collection drive for needed items at local shelter providers.

Each United Way creates meaningful activities centered on specific challenges facing their community. This year, we have partnered with local shelters to host a collection drive for much-needed items. We encourage everyone to browse the wish list and drop off an item on Friday, July 26.

Access to affordable housing continues to be one of the top issues facing Champaign County – housing issues are the number one call to our 211 Helpline. Many working families are just one missed paycheck away from a housing crisis. We hope to shed light on this issue while collecting much-needed shelter supplies.

This event aligns with United Way’s goal of increasing economic mobility. Our shelter partners offer more than a safe place to stay. Through case management, they partner with families to build financial literacy, establish a savings, and ultimately secure permanent, stable housing. Ultimately, our shelter partners are strengthening the financial stability of our community.

United Way has partnered with the Champaign Urbana Mass Transit District, who will have a bus on-site to hold donated items.

QUESTIONS:

1. What is the Day of Action?

Day of Action is an annual event that mobilizes volunteers around the world through community events organized by various United Ways.

2. What has your United Way chosen to support this year?

This year our United Way is focused on collecting and providing supplies to the many shelters in town who provide emergency and temporary residents for our neighbors. We need volunteers to help us collect, sort and distribute items to local shelters.

3. What items are you collecting?

a. Twin sized sheets & blankets – gently used is acceptable

b. Cooking Utensils – stirring spoons, turners, and tongs

c. Cleaning supplies – broom w/dust pan, mops, and toilet brushes

d. Household Paper – Paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates

e. Women’s underwear – all sizes NEW ONLY

f. Baby care items – diapers, wipes, baby shampoo

g. Liquid Laundry Detergent

All items must be new or unopened.

4. When will you be collecting?

a. July 26th, 2019 at the former WDWS Station located at 2301 South Neil Street

DATE AND TIME OF VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY:

www.uwayhelps.org/dayofaction