Giving Back: United Way

United Way says it’s an organization developed by and for our community — and listening is critical. It wants to hear back from the community about the main issues people are facing. It would like to know how needs have shifted — and it adds that it’s heard from many people experiencing needs for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone is invited to participate in their survey. It says by giving just 10 minutes of your time, you will improve your community.

United Way’s Director of Marketing and Engagement Mary Joel Stefan joined the WCIA Morning Show to share more.