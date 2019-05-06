Giving Back: Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Summer puts an additional strain on families with children. Find out how you can help feed these families in Monday’s Giving Back

When school dismisses each year, thousands of children no longer have access to school breakfast and lunch programs, putting additional burden on their families’ budgets as they struggle to provide extra meals each day. In addition, many hard-working families must stretch their paychecks to include day care expenses during the summer months. These added costs make it even harder to afford a monthly food budget and some families find themselves falling short.

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) has their annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive and it is a very easy and convenient way for local community members to get involved in the fight against hunger, particularly summer hunger. The drive is Saturday, May 11.

QUESTIONS (for the interviewer to ask the agency representative, please include answers as well):

Every spring, the National Association of Letter Carriers encourages our community to leave a non-perishable food donation at their mailbox for their nearest food bank or food pantry. Letter carriers in Champaign, Urbana and surrounding areas pick up donations from our community for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. 2: Describe how the community can get involved

We need volunteers to go through all the donations as they come into the post office. Volunteers will help with inspecting and separating dry, boxed, and canned donations before they are delivered to our warehouse to be sorted. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old to participate. United States Postal Service, 600 N Neil St, Champaign, IL 61820 May 11th 1:00 pm – 3:00pm May 11th 3:00 pm – 5:00pm May 11th 5:00 pm – 7:00pm

We also in need NALC Food Drive Sorting Volunteers to sort through these donations once they are delivered to our warehouse. Volunteers will sort the donations to ensure we are providing quality products to our agencies to give to our neighbors in need.

· May 14th 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

· May 21st 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

All Sorts will be held at our facility located at 2405 N. Shore Dr., Urbana, IL 61802.

How can we learn more about this event? Visit eifoodbank.org or CUvolunteer.org