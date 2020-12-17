Giving Back: Salt & Light

The Morning Show
Many people look for a way to volunteer in the community during the holiday season. Here’s the perfect opportunity to do just that: Salt & Light will be open and is in need of volunteers throughout the holidays. Lisa Sheltra, Director of Community Engagement, joined the Morning Show on WCIA this Thursday for Giving Back.

