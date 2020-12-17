Many people look for a way to volunteer in the community during the holiday season. Here’s the perfect opportunity to do just that: Salt & Light will be open and is in need of volunteers throughout the holidays. Lisa Sheltra, Director of Community Engagement, joined the Morning Show on WCIA this Thursday for Giving Back.
Giving Back: Salt & Light
Many people look for a way to volunteer in the community during the holiday season. Here’s the perfect opportunity to do just that: Salt & Light will be open and is in need of volunteers throughout the holidays. Lisa Sheltra, Director of Community Engagement, joined the Morning Show on WCIA this Thursday for Giving Back.