(WCIA)— Many of us are too young to remember acid rain and the damage it did. But it contained sulfuric acid from coal-fired power plants — and its absence means a shortfall of sulfur needed by crops.

No one misses acid rain, but that means farmers will have to apply sulfur as a required nutrient for corn when corn leaves have yellow streaks. Chief Agronomist Kyle Meece of United Prairie is working on how and when farmers can best apply sulfur to corn.