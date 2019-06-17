Giving Back: Mile at the Pines

Join us in Giving Back this Morning. Find out how you can get involved with Mile at the Pines in this segment.

In 2018, Illinois had the 17th highest rate of childhood obesity for the ages of 10 to 17 years, according to a report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Obesity in children is typically affected by their community, school, living environment and access to healthy food. The study looked at several factors including how affordable and easy it is for families to by physically active. Mile at the Pines offers an affordable, easy to participate format (1 mile run or walk) for school age children and their families to participate in!

How many years for this event: 3rd years

What’s special: Special awards for fastest male and female military, fastest male and female u of I alumni, and trophy to the school with the most students, admin, teachers participating with their schools.

Families invited to participate together!

Everyone can do this (walk or run a mile) even pushing a stroller this year

DATE AND TIME OF VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY:

Sunday July 14th 6:00pm on the corner of Philo and Windsor in Urbana Volunteers needed for various pre and post-race tasks: contact mileatpines@illinoismarathon.com