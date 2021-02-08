The annual Mahomet Area Youth Club (MAY-C) Auction raises money for their year-round youth program, and this year, it’s planned for the first week for March. Executive Director Sara Balgoyen joined the WCIA Morning Show to share more.
Giving Back: Mahomet Area Youth Club Auction
