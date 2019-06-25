Giving Back: Kendall Gill Golf Benefit for Cunningham Children’s Home

The 30th Anniversary of the Kendall Gill Golf Benefit in support of Cunningham Children’s Home is right around the corner. Find out how you can get involved in this Giving Back.

– In celebration of this milestone, we’ve expanded to both the Orange and Blue Courses at the University of Illinois Golf Course to allow for more foursomes.

– We expect double the golfers from previous years which means we need additional volunteer support to handle the check in process and serving lunch and dinner to more than 200 participants.

– Former Illini great Kendall Gill has supported Cunningham since 1989. It’s fun to see Kendall and his family each July at the Benefit. His sons have been coming since they were babies and now they’re in middle school.

– Kendall’s first gift to Cunningham allowed the agency to rebuild the Boys Group Home, which carries his name, and he makes regular visits to the home to encourage these young men. This Benefit helps support the Group Home as well as the daily needs of the youth at Cunningham and has raised more than $500,000 in the last 29 years.

– We will be celebrating Kendall’s fabulous basketball career as well as all he has done for Cunningham kids.

– To learn more about the 30th Annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit, or other volunteer opportunities at Cunningham, contact Taylor Tureskis at 217.337.9058 or ttureskis@cunninghamhome.org. You can also register your foursome at cunninghamhome.org/events.

Q: How does one participate?

A: There are many ways to get involved. You can participate as a foursome, sponsor or volunteer.

Q: What volunteer needs do you have?

A: With the expansion, we are in need of additional hands to assist with set up, check-in serving lunch and dinner, and break down.

Q: How did Kiwanis get involved and what is their volunteer role for the outing?

A: Kiwanis has been involved from the very beginning and help in many ways.

Q: How does one sign up? A: Contact Taylor via email (ttureskis@cunninghamhome.org) or phone (217-337-9058), or if you’re interested in golfing in the event, visit the website to register your foursome!

DATE AND TIME OF VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Monday July 8th

Early Morning shift: 8am – 10am (SET UP)

Mid-Morning shift: 10am – 12pm (CHECK-IN/LUNCH PREP/SERVING)

Early-Evening shift: 5pm – 7pm (DINNER PREP/SERVING)

Evening shift: 7pm – 9pm (BREAKDOWN)

How can we learn more about this event? Visit CUvolunteer.org