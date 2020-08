CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Schools are starting back up.

With the current economic uncertainty, the issue of food insecurity and kids who depend on free and reduced school meals is yet another need in our community.

The non-profit organization Feeding Our Kids is working hard to make sure they are fed.

Their executive director, Matthew Hausman, checked in with WCIA over video chat to discuss how we can help.