Giving Back: Champaign County Habitat for Humanity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s an easy way for you to give back to the Champaign County Habitat for Humanity. Find out more about you can get involved in the warehouse sale in this Giving Back.

52% of households that rent in Champaign County are rent burdened. At Habitat for Humanity, we know that a family should never have to spend more than 30 percent of their income on a home, yet consider that today over 18 million U.S. households pay half or more of their income on a place to live. This is unacceptable.

A safe home. Nutritious food. Health care. Good schools. Reliable transportation. If you had to give one of these up, which would you choose? 1 in 6 families lacks access to affordable housing and is forced to make this impossible choice every day. The ReStore at Habitat help supports the overall budget at Habitat allowing donated dollars to go directly towards building safe, decent, affordable homes. Having a warehouse sale helps with summer overflow of donations and get them out in the community faster.

What would volunteers be doing at the Warehouse to help support Habitat?

Every small job at Habitat supports our overall mission. We are looking for volunteers that can help move and load merchandise into cars, so they will have to be able to lift heavier items. Also just help with the flow and organization of the day.

If someone couldn’t make this date, can they still volunteer?

We are always looking for volunteers at the ReStore. Volunteers create their own schedule and it is a very flexible, easy, fun way to give back to the community. You don’t have to life a hammer to help support building homes!

DATE AND TIME OF VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY:

Habitat Warehouse Sale – please note this is at Habitat’s warehouse, not the ReStore 302 N. Broadway, Urbana Saturday, August 17th 8:00am – 2:00pm

How can we learn more about this event?

Visit CUvolunteer.org