Giving Back: C-U at Home

Even though the weather is warm, we still have friends without an address in our community needing a place to stay. Education for the community and advocacy for the needs of our friends must continue throughout the spring, summer, and fall as homelessness is not simply a winter issue. Over the summer, C-U at Home has two opportunities for volunteers to get involved as we participate in the Taste of Champaign and the Champaign County Fair! We will be present at both events sharing information about the ministry and continuing to promote the need for year-round emergency shelter in our community. This is a resource we haven’t had in Champaign-Urbana in well over a decade.

Question: What are the main pieces of C-U at Home and how can volunteers get involved?

Answer: C-U at Home has five main pieces to the ministry and two exciting new collaborations:

Main 5: The Phoenix Daytime Drop-In Center, transportation ministry, transitional housing, education and advocacy, and street outreach. Volunteers are needed for each section of the ministry

New 2: a collaboration with the City of Champaign Township for “C-U at Work,” a program that offers an employment opportunity for our friends on the street where they are paid cash for their work thus promoting dignity and empowerment through work. Also, we will be taking on the C-U Men’s Emergency Shelter under our umbrella of services this winter in the hopes of having it open year-round in the near future.

Question: What gaps is C-U at Home filling in the community and how are you funded in order to fill those gaps?

Answer: C-U at Home seeks to bridge the gap between those in our community with an address and those without. There is a severe negative stereotype that comes with the word “homeless” which is why we use the term “our friends without an address.” We seek to break down those stereotypes. We also provide needed transportation for those seeking services elsewhere in surrounding communities. We are also working hard to assist local law enforcement and hospitals when they encounter one of our friends. Through the “C-U at Work” initiative and the collaboration with the C-U Men’s Shelter, we are filling two of the biggest concerns I hear from our friends on the street when they enter our daytime drop-in center. Those concerns are: “I don’t have any money” and “I don’t have a place to stay.” Now, with the “C-U at Work” program, they are able to work and make a little bit of money; and with the shelter, they are able to have a warm, dry place to stay at night. C-U at Home is 100% funded by the community and receives no state or federal dollars. Currently we are looking to add 400 new supporters (individuals or families) getting involved at $40/month and the emergency shelter would be fully funded year-round!

Question: How can volunteers get involved at the Champaign County Fair and the Taste of Champaign?

Answer: We are looking for roughly 100 volunteers to participate with us at the Fair which runs from July 19th-July 27th and the Taste of Champaign which is August 16th and 17th. At the Fair we will be running the Pork Chop stand and at the Taste we will be manning the three northern entrances.

How can we learn more about this event?

Visit CUvolunteer.org