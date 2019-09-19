GERMAN SCHNITZEL: 3 Minute Grill

IEPA-Funded One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Sat, Oct 26th from 8am-3pm; Residential Electronics Collection Event on Sat, Oct 12th from 8am-noon

It has been 7 years since Champaign County has been selected to host an IEPA (Illinois Environmental Protection Agency)-Funded One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection (HHW) Event. I get a lot of calls/emails regarding proper HHW disposal. Residents will now have an opportunity to get rid of those unwanted items from their garages or basements! The electronics collection is similar. While there are many local businesses that accept most electronics for recycling year-round, there are