GERMAN SCHNITZEL: 3 Minute Grill

German Schnitzel

4 thin cut pork chops

2 eggs

1 cup Flour

1 cup plain bread crumbs

Salt and Pepper to taste

Oil for frying about 2 inches

Lemon wedges for garnish

Place pork chops between 2 pieces of plastic and pound to ¼ inch. Set up dredging station. One pan for flour, one for egg, one for breading in that order. Stating with flour dip pork chop in flour with salt and pepper, then egg and finish with breading. Heat oil in deep sided frying pan. Place pork in pan and fry each side about 2 minutes each. Drain on paper towel. Serve with lemon wedges to squeeze over schnitzel.

Serve schnitzel with spaetzle and warm red cabbage.

