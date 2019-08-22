“Funding the Dream for 24” / Friday October 4th, 6:00-9:00 PM, @Hilton Garden Inn, Champaign

Lifeline-connect is making a huge impact on Drug and Alcohol addiction in our community and around the nation. A large Banquet (500) + is being held for public awareness and support. Funding the Dream for 24’s goal is to raise the support for the event.

1: Brenda – Who is Lifeline-connect…..residential recovery center for men (founded in 2006) Expanded from a 6 man to a 24 man dorm in 2019… . Come to banquet enjoy, purchase at the auctions, meet the men and their families….

2: Troy Lanz after hiring a graduate of Lifeline-connect was very impressed and has become a catalyst of the “Funding the Dream for 24” event and is a presenting partner along with Wells& Wells Construction, and Kraft Development…. Promote the event and details, what is happening and how people can get involved and help make a difference on many lives who need recovery.

3: Les Cotton is a graduate and can share how Lifeline-connect helped him overcome addiction He has been clean over 10 years and his life change to …. This will bring hope you many….