From the Farm: USDA Rule Changes

Millions of acres around the Cornbelt did not get planted because of the inclement weather during planting season. But USDA has made some changes in its rules to allow farmers to benefit from those unplanted fields. Stu Ellis has our report From the Farm…

Stu Ellis

Those rule changes encourage the planting of a cover crop to retain soil nutrients and conserve soil. And University of Illinois crop systems educator Dennis Bowman says that means corn silage may be the answer…

And so especially for livestock producers that use silage in their rotation this has been a real Godsend to them to be able to get some feed off of their acres this year, and so using corn in these acres can be done with the change of the rules and it could also be used as a cover crop because we know that corn seed is relative cheap right now unfortunately, at least generic corn, and it grows fast and it grows in the heat of the summer, it can establish a quick cover, and its readily available where as some of our traditional cover crop seed is going to be in somewhat short supply. And we’re not going to be able to get grain off of it at this late stage. And if we are using these for silage we need to make sure we’re using the right herbicides for those crops. We want to make sure we do get it out there quick. We do need to up our populations a little bit. We’re not going to get quite as much growth as in the past. If for some reason this doesn’t end up going into silage, then we will have to kill it off, and that may make a problem getting those payments, but we don’t want it to end up being a weed we have to deal with next year.

Stu Ellis

That’s our report from the farm. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.