From the Farm: U. of I. Ag Professor reacts to alum’s combine donation

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Prof. Ronaldo Maghirang was quite thrilled when Ag. Engineering alum Jason Abbott announced John Deere plans to give his department a combine.

“I was really very excited,” says Maghirang, “and you know it’s like yoo-hoo!”

“We’ve got new technology. Our department was created in 1921, so 2021 was our 100th anniversary. And this is an excellent addition for that celebration.

“I really want to thank Jason Abbott. He is fabulous. He is a strong supporter of the department. He has good experience in our department One of his kids is also in Agricultural and Biological Engineering. We are very, very grateful for his support.”

Maghirang says the Series ‘S’ combine will not only better educate students, but will also attract more to his department.

“We will use this equipment too,” he says. “We have two outstanding undergraduate programs. One is engineering, agricultural and biological engineering. The other is technical systems management. And there are areas in those programs where this will be extremely useful.”