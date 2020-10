(WCIA) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has given dicamba a new lease on life, and a 5-year lease at that. It includes XtendiMax, Engenia, as well as FeXapan that is Corteva’s version of XtendiMax. Late Tuesday afternoon, the EPA released its plans for farmers to use dicamba next year over the top on soybeans, but EPA imposed national restrictions that had been a patchwork the last two years from state to state.

There will be a June 30th cut off date for dicamba to be used on soybeans.