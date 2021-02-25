From the Farm: Taylorville FFA

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the top Future Farmer of America (FFA) programs in Illinois is in Taylorville.

FFA President Isabelle Norris announced Chapter Advisor Sue Schaffer is a finalist for top advisor in the state.

“She’s amazing,” says Norris. “I can go to her with any question, ag-related, non-ag-related, FFA-related, non-FFA related.

“And, she is always willing to help and give me advice, and walking into her class, she always made it a fun environment. She really uplifts her students, and seriously is the best ag teacher, and I’m not biased on that at all.”

Like any other school, Taylorville has been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, but Toby Winans said Assistant Vo-ag Teacher Lori Parks has been very creative.

“Ms. Parks knows there are a lot of kids that are hands-on kind of learning, and some days she will have pick-up days where you can come in to pick up some plants to take care of at home,” says Toby Winans. “So that is the way she does it.”

WCIA asks Cole Paulek, does that make it pretty easy to study?

“Yes, doing it on line or doing it with our hybrid like we have been doing over the past few weeks has been able to help us better ourselves, as agricultural advocates and in the greenhouse, Parks has been able to keep us social distanced while still learning about everything inside of here,” Paulek says.

Gracie Corso says FFA has had a different theme each day this week.

“So we’ve been doing many activities. We’ve been doing different dress-up days,” says Corso. “Monday we did official dress day, Tuesday we did ‘80’s day, today it was FFA T-shirt day, tomorrow is plaid day and Friday is legends day, based off of Mr. Meteer.”

WCIA says to Corso, “Now that’s Lee Meteer, the previous proprietor of this operation.”

“Yes, Yes,” she responds.

WCIA asks Corso, have you met him?

I have met him,” she says. “He is very great, he has a great passion for agriculture and is just an all around good guy.”