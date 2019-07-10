From the Farm: Syngenta Payment

Farmers have been waiting a long time to find out how much money they are going to receive from—what is known as—the Syngenta corn payment. Stu Ellis has an update on that in this morning’s report From the Farm.

Stu Ellis

About a year ago, farmers filed paperwork to get a share of one and a half billion dollars from Syngenta following court cases two years ago that indicated the seed company was liable for a 5-year drop in the corn market. The proceeds of the class action lawsuit are being distributed, and one of the lead attorneys, Don Downing of St. Louis, says the distribution has been delayed initially by farmers whose claim was insufficient…

Don Downing

And those farmers who are receiving those deficiency notices, I believe have 30 days after receipt to comply and provide all of the information that is necessary. And after that process is complete, the claims administrator will go back through all those responses, see which of those cured the deficiencies, and which if any did not cure the deficiencies, and then issue a final report to the court recommending payment of all the claims that the claims administrator were valid.

Stu Ellis

Simultaneously in a federal appeals court, Downing says are the by appeals from 7 farmers who opted out of the class action suit….

Don Downing

And that appeal is now pending in the 10th Circuit Court of appeals, and that is being briefed by the parties and no payments can be made until certainly that appeal can be finalized as well. They don’t envison of any claims until February of 2020 at the earliest.

Stu Ellis

And Downing says the process set out by the court has to run its course, it is not a case of lawyers fighting over their share….

Don Downing

I can assure you that any issue on payment of attorneys fees or attorneys costs, that is not holding up the settlement. What is holding up the settlement is this claims process.

Stu Ellis

And Downing says it is still to early to say how much money will be distributed to the more than 200 thousand farmers who filed a claim

That’s our report from the Farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.