From the Farm: State FFA awards

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois FFA handed out tons of hardware the past couple of days to outstanding members.

One of the top awards went to Toby Winans of the Taylorville Chapter as the state star in agribusiness. His drone service is helping Christian County farmers identify problem areas in corn and soybean fields.

Other Taylorville FFA members being awarded are Lizzie Schafer for public speaking, who was also the state proficiency winner in animal systems; Gracie Corso, who analyzed leftover food on student lunch trays to reduce waste; and Lance DeClerk was the state proficiency winner in diversified crop production.

Taylorville may have had a record number of students recognized at FFA convention.

Blue Ridge FFA President Jaton Shaffer who is a candidate later today for State Officer, was recognized as one of the top chapter and section presidents and was the state proficiency winner in Agricultural Sales.

Hunter Mott of the Central A&M FFA Chapter at Moweaqua was the state poultry proficiency winner and a finalist for star farmer. Chapter President Ella Forlines was selected as one of the top chapter presidents.

Beau Mumm of White Heath, a member of the Monticello FFA Chapter, received the state proficiency award in diversified animal production with a herd of Tunis sheep and a foraging project.

Christina White of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda FFA chapter may have set the record for most recognitions at a single FFA convention. She was installed as a section president, was a star agriscience finalist, selected one of the outstanding chapter presidents and section reporters, and was a state proficiency winner in plant systems research with her experiments on various light frequencies for vegetable production.

Salt Fork FFA member Wyatt D Ath of Indianola received the state discovery star farmer for his production of beef, sweet corn, and soybeans.

And the Tolono unity chapter was the state winner for agricultural business management. Congratulations to that team as well as to Shannon Flavin as the state proficiency winner in vegetable production.