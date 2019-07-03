From the Farm: Soybean Research

Just like food that begins on the farm and is processed and packaged before it gets to the grocery store, there is a lot of research that goes into seed that farmers plant in the spring. Stu Ellis takes a deep look into soybean seed research….

Stu Ellis

Central Illinois is rife with seed research facilities, and one of those is the Asgrow plant at Stonington. Craig Grafton is one of the agronomic research specialists there…

Craig Grafton

This is a breeding field for soybeans, we’ve got anywhere from a group 3.0 to late 4’s in this field and anywhere from varieties that would be deployed next year to 3-4 years out is planted in this field. These are a 12 foot plot. Two rows makes one plot, so 12 feet long by 2 rows wide. So the plot isn’t very big and one of the reasons is that this is early generation stuff so we don’t have a lot of seed. So we’ve got to grow a smaller plot, but its also some of the stuffs grown in up to 50 some locations all the way down to about 5 locations. So seed quantity plays a role in that as well as our IT tools we used in evaluate things, the plot uniformity from early stages all the way to late stages just makes it easy to compare. Roughly at the end of the day 90% of this field will never see a farmer’s field. It will get thrown away because of one reason or another. Most of that is yield, but there’s other reasons we would throw it away for lodging, or a disease maybe, but a lot of this field will never see a farmer’s field.

Stu Ellis

The field was drenched with 11 inches of rain week before last. That’s our report from the farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.