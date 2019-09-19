From the Farm: ROGO

1: Transportation incidents, which include tractor overturns, are the leading cause of death for farmers and farm workers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is National Farm Safety and Health Week. The Illinois Farm Bureau and COUNTRY Financial has teamed up to provide safety tips for farmers and other drivers on the roads as we approach the harvest season. Why is this year especially important for everyone to be reminded of farmers and heavy equipment on the roads this fall?

Because the planting season was unusual, farmers could be harvesting for lengthier hours and over a longer period, while possibly under stress considering 2019 farm outcomes. It is important for everyone, including motorists, to shift safety into high gear to avoid transportation incidents.