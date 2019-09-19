Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign/Urbana
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
The Morning Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Agriculture News
Destination Illinois
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Park district continues commitment to community
Top Stories
Rail Safety Week approaching
History of post office frescoes
New police officers sworn in
Senators urge FCC to police robocalls
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Illini soccer confident heading into B1G play
Top Stories
Imatorbhebhe taking advantage of opportunity, leading Illini receivers
Top Stories
Whitman on hockey: “The wheels continue to turn”
Miller bros. making history for SJO, leading Spartans to 3-0 start
Steward commits to Duke
Penalties hurting Illini, who rank last in B1G
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Our Town 2019
Best of the Class 2019
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Search
Search
Search
From the Farm: ROGO
The Morning Show
Posted:
Sep 19, 2019 / 09:13 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 19, 2019 / 09:13 AM CDT
Market Data
provided by Barchart.com
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER