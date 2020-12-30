From the Farm: Rising grain prices

DALTON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Grain prices keep going up, but what should farmers be selling, if anything?

Increasing demand from China and a declining global supply of grain have pushed corn and soybean prices to unexpected levels for this fall’s and next fall’s crops.

Most farmers have taken advantage of old crop prices, but General Manager Dale Plumer at Heritage Grain at Dalton City says they should also focus on next year’s crop.

“We’ve got new crop corn values at $4 or higher, which is certainly not normal this far ahead of harvest time,” says Plumer, “And we’ve now got soybeans in the $10.60 range, which is certainly, if you look at income per acre scenario, very good dollars per acre really for both crops.

“We’re in a corn heavy area because of our proximity to Decatur, so really anytime we can get $4 corn, or more, is a good neighborhood to be in to start marketing next year’s corn crop.

“We’ve got somewhat of a weather market in South America, supporting the market. We’ve got substantial demand both domestically and world-wide for corn and soybeans both. And right now it does not look like the demand is going to go away.”

WCIA asks Plumer should farmers focus on cash, basis, or futures?

“I don’t know that I would tell you today to use a basis contract for new crop,” he says. “On the flip side, I would probably tell you to take advantage of the basis on old crop corn and soybeans. Especially corn, because it is a positive number today. And futures-wise, if you can protect yourself, if you can trade the futures price, or even if you traded cash new crop or cash old crop and you’ve got the ability to protect yourself either with futures or options, that is certainly worth doing.”

Having new crop sales on the books will get farmers a gold star when they visit with a lender this spring.

“Your banker should be impressed if they’ve got something contracted,” Plumer says.