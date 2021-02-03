From the Farm: Renewing pesticide licenses during the pandemic

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Anyone applying pesticides must be licensed, but those licenses expire every 3 years and renewing them in a COVID-19 world has been a challenge. Here’s how state agriculture regulators have revised their plans.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture had a great plan to renew pesticide application licenses on line.

“This year the pesticide testing program had to move to an online format, because we couldn’t test people in mass quantities like we’ve always done with the Illinois Department of Ag and the University of Illinois,” says Jean Payne, President of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association. “So, the Department worked very hard to put online testing capability in place, for the first time ever.”

She says there was a problem with online testing for folks without computers or no broadband connection, or people just uncomfortable with an online test.

“A lot of people are working through that, but for a lot of applicators they are not comfortable with online testing for a variety of reasons, so we’ve been working with the Department to make some in-person testing options available for testing especially in February and March,” says Payne. “There are 22,000 pesticide applicators due for recertification this winter, and as of today about 2,500 have taken an online test.

“So we still have a lot of people who have to get through this process, so we’ve been working with the department to make limited availability for in-person testing, obviously following COVID guidelines here at the AgriCenter next to the IFCA office, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, down at the state fairgrounds in Springfield.

“If you really are uncomfortable taking an on-line test, you should check out the Department of Ag’s website, click on the in-person training options and you can sign up for an in-person slot, but space is limited, so, I would encourage people to check that out and get their name on the list if you want to take the test in-person.”