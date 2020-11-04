From the Farm: Organic Food

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people might wonder — how do you know if organic food is really organically produced or not?

Does an ear of corn have a stamp or label that says “organic?” Of course not, and U.S. farmers who grow organic corn face overseas competition that could be unfair.

It’s really impossible to tell by looking at an ear of corn whether it’s organic or commercial — but there is quite a market for organic corn and a lot of it is imported from overseas.

No one is really sure whether that overseas production is going to be purely organic or not and meets U.S. Department of Agriculture standards. Dr. Martin Bohn, a corn breeder at the University of Illinois is trying to change that.

“I think organic corn production is much more profitable than conventional corn production,” says Bohn, “but, I think when we look at all the imports, and I’m not an expert here, I think that we have less control of the quality of the material that is imported from other countries, so who knows exactly, whether they are produced following the organic guidelines that organic farmers have to use here in the US.

“So we are creating a more plain playing ground here for everybody — and organic farmers I think they want to grow more corn, more organic corn, but they don’t have the varieties here, they don’t have the choice of varieties yet. So, sometimes they have to resort to some of the non-GMO, non-treated hybrids from the big companies, but sometimes they might not produce well in the organic arena.”