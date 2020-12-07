From the Farm: Navigating the dicamba quandary

(ILLINOIS) — It may be winter, but farmers are making plans for spring planting, and weed control is an issue.

After dicamba herbicide arrived 3 years ago, Illinois imposed application restrictions to reduce its volatility. But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said those restrictions are no longer permitted.

Farmers may be ordering soybean seed now for spring planting, but with XtendFlex soybeans herbicides other than dicamba can be ordered next spring, if the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has been unable to reconcile its differences with the U.S. EPA, says University of Illinois weed specialist Aaron Hager.

“They made it very clear with the registrations that if states wanted to impose additional restrictions, in addition to those on the federal label they could go through rule-making to do that. That is an option that I believe the Illinois Department of Agriculture is considering,” says Hager. “They would like to implement the same additional restrictions the labels had last year, would be a June 30 application deadline, as well as prohibition if the forecast temperature is going to be 85 degrees or higher.

“I think they are looking at options now, as of yesterday, the state has not approved these new products, so they cannot be used here until the state grants a label.”

Hager says until the IDOA makes a decision, farmers do have an alternative in soybean varieties to avoid the dicamba quandary.

“From what I’ve heard from various seed company representatives, a lot of the focus has shifted from strictly Xtend soybean varieties to the XtendFlex,” Hager says, “and with XtendFlex you do have the ability to spray a glufosinate-containing herbicide post-emergence. It would not necessarily be that a farmer would not have no post options, for example, if the state does not approve these labels or is delayed in approving these labels farmers on XtendFlex acres would still have an option for post control.”

The IDOA declined to comment on its plans.