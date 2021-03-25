From the Farm: National Agriculture Week on Corn

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — What do you do with all the corn that grows in central Illinois? Here’s a few answers just in time for National Agriculture Week.

WCIA: We’re honored to be at the home of Dirk Rice, chairman of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board. Dirk, in the world of corn, what makes you so excited and enthused about National Ag Week?

“Well, there is several things you can point to,” Rice says. “We are excited about trying to get the Next Generation Fuels Act passed, there’s a lot of consumer outreach things we are involved in, but the number one thing right now has just got to be exports.

“We’ve really, really, outdone ourselves in the last several months on exports. China, of course, is the one that gets the most attention. Ethanol exports, just to China, we set a record just in January as far as sales. We’ve continued to ship a lot of corn to them, and starting to get some DDGS back into the country, but it’s not just China it’s the whole Southeast Asia area. It just a booming area and for the next decade, we’re going to see a lot of growth there.”

WCIA: What it’s doing is reducing the supply and that’s going to support prices.

“You get the carryover closer to that magic one billion number, the more excited the market gets so that certainly helps us and every farmer knows what’s happen to the markets since harvest,” says Rice.

Some great news, as least as corn farmers go, from Dirk Rice, Chairman of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board.