From the Farm: National Agriculture Week at the UIUC College of ACES

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a newly completed project at the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences (ACES) — and it’s ready for a first look just in time for National Agriculture Week. .

ACES Dean Kim Kidwell joined WCIA for an interview at the new feed tech center.

WCIA asks Kidwell, “what you are most enthused about in the College of ACES?”.

“Oh, this is absolutely one of them,” the dean says, “and we have actually had an incredible year in lots of ways of advancing innovation in a progressive direction and I think the feed technology center is a good example of that.

“This is a state-of-the-art facility that will elevate our work in feed science to the next level. We are hoping people will want to come here and work with our scientists in livestock feed formulation and also in companion animal formulation.

“So there’s an extruder in there that makes pet food, which is pretty cool. So, we get to push forward and do things we’ve never been able to do before in this new facility.”

WCIA tells Kidwell, you’ve got a lot of great contributions from very important companies.

“Absolutely,” Kidwell says. “You know ADM, the Farm Bureau, GSI, AGCO, just a few. Twenty different entities have contributed financially to this build which is just beyond belief.

“We’re so excited about the support that we’ve received, and we’ve had private donations from a couple big donors too, the McMillan family gave us a really nice gift, so, we’re still fundraising, but we’ve really just been grateful for the people that have shown up giving us money, but also equipment. Buhler provided a lot of the infrastructure in there for the processing that is going on.

“It’s an exciting collaborative project, I’ll say.”

What an exciting part of National Agriculture Week. WCIA thanks U. of I. College of ACES Dean Kim Kidwell.