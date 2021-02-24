From the Farm: Kansas FFA Week

KANSAS, Ill. (WCIA) — For Future Farmers of America Week, some group members drive their tractors to school, and others teach the smaller kids how to drive smaller tractors.

During FFA week, WCIA is checking in with several organization chapters around central Illinois. On Wednesday, WCIA is asking what activities students are up to in the Kansas, Ill. FFA chapter.

“Well, currently as you can see behind me there is a kiddie tractor pull going on, this is from kindergarten to 4th grade,” says Jackson Ehlers. “This year due to COVID, we can’t do an assembly for FFA week like we normally do, so we are going to do a virtual trivia on Friday.

“We have a petting zoo on Thursday, that goes all day. We did a luncheon for farmers and teachers yesterday. We’ve got a pretty full week.”

WCIA asks McKinsey Tate, why do we do things like this?

“Just to thank our farmers and our community, because they do a lot,” says Tate, “and its fun for the school and the FFA members to get along with everyone and have fun.”

WCIA asks J.T. Clore, what do you personally get out of FFA week?

“We get the fun experience and the ability to interact with our community and our fellow members and raise awareness about the FFA and advertise ourselves,” Clore says.