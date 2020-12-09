From the Farm: Herbicide resistant weeds

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Weeds are everywhere, but farmers can control most with herbicides. However, what happens if you have a weed that can’t be killed?

Weeds reduce crop yields by stealing nutrients, moisture and sunlight from corn and soybean crops. They can usually be controlled with weed killers, but University of Illinois weed specialist Aaron Hager says weeds are fighting back.

“That is simply where weeds have evolved the ability to metabolize the herbicide before it causes any lethal effects, much like the mechanism that crops use to tolerate any particular herbicide for example atrazine in corn,” Hager says. “It is rapidly metabolized in corn.”

Hager says at a recent meeting of weed researchers there was a report about a field with a special group of Palmer amaranth.

“That had evolved resistance to a herbicide that had never been sprayed on that population in its history and their working hypothesis now is the resistance to that particular herbicide evolved because the population became resistant to other herbicides that had been used previously on that population,” Hager says. “And so it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to extend this out to what it would mean long term with respect to, I think a lot of people feel as though the industry is going to step in someday and bring new active ingredients and certainly they will, that’s what they do. But when we talk about this metabolic resistance we have no predictability in this thing whatsoever.

“Even though we may have a new active ingredient that gets introduced into the marketplace there’s no guarantee that it would even work on some of these population that had evolved this metabolic resistance. If our herbicide products are again continuing to lose their effectiveness what other tools and techniques are Illinois farmers going to be able to use to combat these weed problems?”