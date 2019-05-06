From the Farm: Hemp Crop Needs

As several hundred Illinois farmers prepare for hemp production in 2019, many will be growing a crop for which little research has been done, and fertility specialists can’t answer many questions about what the crop needs. However Stu Ellis found someone who knew those answers.

Stu Ellis

Hemp could provide a good return on investment, but could also cost a lot from planting to harvest. And Larry Tombaugh of Nutrient Management Specialists says treating it as an organic crop will provide the best return…

Larry Tombaugh

First you start with a soil test obviously, but then it’s a matter of having things in balance. People will thing I will just throw more nitrogen, or just throw more potash or phosphorus. But that is really not the key because there are more inter-relationships that are more important. For instance, you need to have your phosphorus at a 7 to one ratio with potash, and sometime your levels aren’t as critical as the relationship. But we are working with a lot of things where we are trying to increase the soil biology and getting really good results with compost tea that farmers can manufacture on their farm and has over 4,000 different strains of CFUs colony forming fungal units. Over 4,000 distinct families and each milliliter has between 50 billion and 100 billion bugs in it so that really helps.

Stu Ellis

So if we really talk about microbes and biologicals, those could be as important to a good hemp crop as anything else.

Larry Tombaugh

We think even moreso, because the soil, if you can get it healthy can make up for a lot of deficiencies otherwise and just throwing more fertilizer on it is not as important as the balance. And we like people who are using cover crops and building organic matter and getting the right biological activity going.

Stu Ellis

That’s our report from the farm. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA your local news leader.