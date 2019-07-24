From the Farm: Helicopter Crop Spraying

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — This is the season for crop spraying with increasing reports of disease and insects attacking crops. Stu Ellis found one farming operation that was using an aerial crop spraying that was unconventional…

Stu Ellis

The Bruntjen Ag Group farms thousands of acres across multiple counties in Central Illinois and needed to control a number of pest issues in their corn…l

Adam Bruntjen

We have leaf blight and we have Japanese beetles, and a handful of corn rootworm beetles that need some attention, especially with how late the corn planted was at this time.

Stu Ellis

And you said you found some indications of some southern rust, and that was something that hurricane Barry may have brought in.

Adam Bruntjen

Yes, only in a couple isolated spots and we are having those tests to confirm, but just by the eye test it did appear to be rust and that was found on June-planted corn. It has a long way to go and so we don’t want it to get out of control and hurt any potential.

Stu Ellis

You’ve got a lot of fields that in a wind farm, this field right here right now has a major transmission line going across and you have retained a helicopter spraying operation rather than an airplane.

Adam Bruntjen

That’s true. We’ve seen some data indicating that helicopters have less drift, and greater coverage, and the rotation has moved the crop around that will allow the chemicals to get down to the silk level, where it does the most good.

Stu Ellis

He’s refilling right now. He’ll land, refill, and take off, and be back at it.

Adam Bruntjen

That’s right, it’s a very quick operation. You do not have to go back to an airport to land and refuel.

Stu Ellis

The reloading process only took 3-4 minutes and the helicopter was back in the air.

That’s our report from the farm. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.