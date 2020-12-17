From the Farm: Growing top corn yields

FINDLAY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troy Uphoff attributes his third-place winning national yield of 323 bushels of corn to tiling, perfect weather, a good hybrid, and multiple passes of fungicide and nitrogen.

Additionally, he had a good team around him.

“With anything in life and in business today we work on teams; whether it is the youth at the FFA or 4-H, we are trained and taught to work together on a team,” Uphoff says. “On my team, I have two full-time employees. I can never forget my mom and dad and my brother that farm with me.

“They are the number one. And I also have an internship program where we have two interns there that work for me that kind of bring that youth and enthusiasm to the team. And then on the outside of that you have Jeff Brown, giving me advice along the way. A mentor like Duane Noland that always encourages me and tries to bring a positive light to everything that he or I do.

“And we’ve got Nutrien that provided, Sean Burleson, my seed rep, he’s brought the technology to the table and putting things together with nitrogen management, foliar feeding, chemicals, insecticides, and fungicides.

“And then you have to look beyond that and ask who else is helping you out a lot and that is Sloan Implement. Because Sloan’s not only works with me on purchase of equipment, they offer me the service; and their servicemen are second to none, and I always treat everyone the way they would like to be treated.

“So, in my opinion, that’s what makes a great team, and that is what’s created the 323 bushels. It’s not about me, it’s about the team of people around me.”